Acuña homers in 6-run 8th, Braves beat Phillies 7-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a six-run eighth inning off Seranthony Domínguez and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 7-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The opposite field shot erased a 2-1 deficit and touched off a wild celebration at sold-out Truist Park, helping the Braves stay one game behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East. William Contreras connected off Phillies starter Ranger Suárez to make it 1-all in the fourth and added an RBI single off Domínguez to make it 4-2. Contreras went 3 for 4.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.