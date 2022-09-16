Skip to Content
Albert Pujols hits 698th homer, helps Cards beat Reds 6-5

By DAVID SOLOMON
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 698th home run, a tying two-run drive in the sixth inning that sparked the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 6-5. Pujols hit a first-pitch slider Raynel Espinal 427 feet into the left-field stands for his 19th home run this season, tying the score 4-4. Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the career list. With 2,203 RBIs, the 42-year-old Pujols moved within 11 of Ruth for second, behind Aaron’s 2,297. Ryan Helsley pitched the ninth with the third immaculate inning in Cardinals history.

