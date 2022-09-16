Browns face Jets with chance for first 2-0 start since 1993

The Browns won their first opener since 2004 last week at Carolina and are now looking to do something even more rare when they host the New York Jets on Sunday. Cleveland hasn’t been 2-0 since 1993, when Bill Belichick was coach. Last week, the Browns needed a 58-yard field goal with 8 seconds left by rookie Cade York to edge the Panthers and Baker Mayfield 26-24 while the Jets lost to Baltimore 24-9. New York’s chances this week could hinge on how well the Jets protect quarterback Joe Flacco. Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett needs two sacks to become Cleveland’s career leader and will be coming after Flacco all day.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.