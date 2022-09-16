Chapman activated; other Yankees approaching returns from IL

MILWAUKEE (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman is back from the injured list after missing nearly a month due to a leg infection he sustained from a recent tattoo. The AL East-leading Yankees activated Chapman on Friday before the start of their three-game series at Milwaukee. They designated right-hander Ryan Weber for assignment. Yankees manager Aaron Boone also said pitchers Luis Severino and Scott Effross, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and center fielder Harrison Bader are approaching returns from their respective injuries.

