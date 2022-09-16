Chile loses FIFA appeal in World Cup case with Ecuador

GENEVA (AP) — Chile has lost its appeal to replace Ecuador at the World Cup in Qatar but the verdict by FIFA will likely lead the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. FIFA dismissed Chile’s argument that Ecuador player Byron Castillo was actually Colombian and ineligible to play in World Cup qualifying games. He played in eight of them for Ecuador. The verdict keeps Ecuador on track to play Ecuador in the opening game of the World Cup on Nov. 20. The group also includes the Netherlands and Senegal. The Chilean soccer federation can now make an urgent appeal to CAS.

