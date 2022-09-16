Skip to Content
College FB Hall of Famer, NFL OL Shelby Jordan dies at 70

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Shelby Jordan, whose spectacular career at Washington University in St. Louis earned him a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame and an 11-year NFL career, has died. He was 70. Jordan died on Sept. 9, according to statements released by the Hall of Fame and the New England Patriots. Neither gave a cause of death or said where his death occurred. Jordan was a seventh-round draft pick by the Houston Oilers in the 1973 NFL Draft. He was an offensive lineman in the NFL with the Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders.

