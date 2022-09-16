Defending champ Max Homa, Danny Willett share lead in Napa

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Max Homa moved into position to defend his title at the Fortinet Championship, shooting a 5-under 67 to share the 36-hole lead with Danny Willett at the PGA Tour’s season opener. Homa won twice last season and will play in next week’s Presidents Cup as a captain’s pick. He says he feels comfortable at Silverado Resort & Spa. Willett shot a bogey-free 64 to match Homa’s two-day total of 12-under 132. The English player kept his PGA Tour card for this season because of players defecting to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. Justin Lower and Byeong Hun An were two shots back.

