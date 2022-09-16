Dennis Schröder returning to Lakers with 1-year deal

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Point guard Dennis Schröder is returning for a second stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. Schröder’s agency, Priority Sports, announced the deal on social media. The German guard spent the 2020-21 season with LeBron James and the Lakers, averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. Los Angeles offered him a four-year contract extension worth more than $80 million during the season, but he turned it down to seek more money in free agency. Schröder struck out in the market and signed a $5.9 million deal with the Boston Celtics, who then traded him to Houston late last season.

