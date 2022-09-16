Drury hits 2 HRs, Snell goes 7, Padres topple Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon Drury hit a pair of homers, Blake Snell threw a season-high seven innings and the San Diego Padres cruised to a 12-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. San Diego stayed 1 1/2 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the final NL wild card playoff spot. The Padres jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first on Drury hit two-run shot into the left field seats. Drury has a career-high 27 homers this season, including seven since being traded from Cincinnati. Snell gave up one run on four hits and no walks while striking out seven.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.