Drury hits 2 HRs, Snell goes 7, Padres topple Diamondbacks
By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer
PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon Drury hit a pair of homers, Blake Snell threw a season-high seven innings and the San Diego Padres cruised to a 12-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. San Diego stayed 1 1/2 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the final NL wild card playoff spot. The Padres jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first on Drury hit two-run shot into the left field seats. Drury has a career-high 27 homers this season, including seven since being traded from Cincinnati. Snell gave up one run on four hits and no walks while striking out seven.