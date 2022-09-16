Dustin May no-hits Giants for 5 innings, Dodgers win 5-0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dustin May pitched five no-hit innings and outdueled Logan Webb, and the newly crowned NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-0. May (2-2) struck out four and walked one, dazzling in his fifth start since returning from Tommy John elbow reconstructive surgery in May 2021. The Dodgers pushed his outing back a couple of days and had him on a pitch limit of 75-80 after he had lost his previous two decisions and had a three-start winless stretch.

