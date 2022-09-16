Former PSG player arrested again after teammate attack

PARIS (AP) — Former Paris Saint-Germain player Aminata Diallo has been arrested and again taken into police custody in connection with an attack on one of her teammates. French media quoting justice officials say Diallo was arrested on suspicion of having set up the attack on her teammate. It was the second time Diallo was arrested as part of an investigation into the attack last year on Kheira Hamraoui. Diallo was taken into custody in November and released without charges. Hamraoui was attacked following an evening out with Diallo and other teammates. Hamraoui was hit several times with a metal bar and needed stitches to her hands and legs.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.