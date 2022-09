BERLIN (AP) — France sent a message on its way to grabbing a spot in the EuroBasket championship game. Guerschon Yabusele scored 22 points, and France rolled past Poland 95-54 in the semifinals of the European championships. Next up for France: either Spain or host Germany, who were meeting in the late semifinal. The gold- and bronze-medal games are Sunday.

