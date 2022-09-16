Gragson wins at Bristol for 3rd straight Xfinity title

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Noah Gragson held off Brandon Jones over the closing laps Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway to win his third consecutive Xfinity Series race. Gragson won his series-high sixth race of the season driving a Chevrolet for JR Motorsports. He was aided when teammate Justin Allgaier was flagged for speeding during the final pit stops under caution. Gragson did not pit and restarted the race in the lead. AJ Allmendinger finished sixth to clinch his second consecutive regular season championship. Ryan Sieg claimed the last spot in the Xfinity Series playoff field when Landon Cassill had mechanical issues that sent Cassill behind the wall for more than 100 laps.

