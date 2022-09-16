Hertha Berlin concedes last-gasp goal to draw 1-1 in Mainz

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Hertha Berlin was just seconds from claiming its second Bundesliga win in coach Sandro Schwarz’s return to former club Mainz. But Mainz defender Anthony Caci scored in the last minute of injury time for 1-1 to prolong Hertha’s winless streak against the team to seven games. Schwarz was given a warm welcome by Mainz officials for his first match back at his old club after a stint in charge of Dynamo Moscow. Lucas Tousart scored on the half-hour mark for Hertha. Mainz’s equalizer came in the 94th minute when Hertha’s defense failed to clear a hopeful cross. The ball fell for Caci to sweep it beyond a host of defenders inside the far post.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.