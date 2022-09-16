Kentucky Derby modifies qualifying, elevates prep races

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs has modified paths to the Kentucky Derby and Oaks, awarding points to the top five finishers in qualifying races and increasing significance for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and late prep season events. Most Derby prep races during the qualifying series for 3-year-olds will award points on a 10-4-3-2-1 sliding scale after using a 10-4-2-1 system since 2013. The Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland in November will increase points 30-12-9-6-3. Points were increased for select Derby qualifiers and several stakes races were elevated to preps.

