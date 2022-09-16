Lorient level on points with French league leader PSG

PARIS (AP) — Dango Ouattara has scored again as Lorient extended its best start in the French league by beating promoted Auxerre 3-1. The Brittany club has six wins in eight matches and moved level on points with leader Paris Saint-Germain. PSG has one match in hand and travels to Lyon on Sunday. Ouattara has delivered four assists and scored four goals. He put his team in the driving seat in the 15th minute then Terem Moffi and Enzo Le Fée gave the visitors a comfortable 3-0 halftime lead.

