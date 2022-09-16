Meneses hits inside-the-park homer, Nats beat Marlins 5-4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joey Meneses hit an inside-the-park home run, Ildemaro Vargas had a go-ahead double in the eighth inning and the Washington Nationals rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Friday night. Washington snapped a five-game losing streak, beating Miami at home for the first time in eight tries this season. The Nationals are 2-12 overall against the Marlins. Lewin Díaz homered for Miami. The Marlins have lost six of eight and 15 of 19. Carl Edwards Jr. (6-3) pitched a scoreless eighth for the Nationals. Kyle Finnegan handled the ninth for his ninth save in 13 attempts.

