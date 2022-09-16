Mexico forward Jimenez out for Wolves; Costa possible v City

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton forward Raul Jimenez hasn’t recovered from a groin injury and won’t be available to play against Manchester City on Saturday. The Mexico international has been slowed by injuries this season though he was included Thursday in his national team’s squad for World Cup warm-up matches this month in California. The 31-year-old Jimenez was ruled out of Wolves’ last game — a 1-0 win over Southampton on Sept. 3 — just before kickoff because he felt a pain in his groin while warming up. He had also sustained a knee injury in preseason.

