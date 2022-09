MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are placing right tackle Austin Jackson on short-term injured reserve after he hurt his right ankle against the Patriots. Jackson will miss at least four games, including Sunday’s matchup at Baltimore. Greg Little is expected to start in Jackson’s place. Left tackle Terron Armstead has a toe injury and is questionable for the game.

