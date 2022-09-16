Negredo late goal gives Cádiz first win in Spanish league
MADRID (AP) — A goal in stoppage time by 37-year-old Álvaro Negredo has given Cádiz a much-needed 1-0 win at Valladolid in the Spanish league. It was Cádiz’s first goal of the season and its first victory after it lost the first five games by a combined score of 0-14. The goal by the veteran striker, who has played at several clubs including Manchester City and Sevilla, helped lift Cádiz out of last place. The loss left Valladolid in 18th place, right in front of Cádiz in the relegation zone.