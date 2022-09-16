Patriots QB Mac Jones returns to practice following illness

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones returned to practice a day after sitting out with an illness. It puts the No. 15 pick overall in last year’s draft on track to start New England’s matchup with Pittsburgh. He has never missed a start. Jones was a full participant for Wednesday’s practice after suffering a back injury last weekend in a season-opening loss at Miami. His absence on Thursday marked the first time he had missed a regular-season practice. If he can’t play, backup Brian Hoyer would be in line to make his first start since early in the 2020 season.

