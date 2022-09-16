Rams, Falcons look to rebound from season-opening losses

The Los Angeles Rams and the Atlanta Falcons both look to bounce back from season-opening losses when they meet at SoFi Stadium. The Super Bowl champions need a win to avoid the franchise’s first 0-2 start since 2011, while the Falcons are hurting after a late collapse cost them the chance for a positive start to the year. The Rams will be looking for improved play from several stars after dismaying performances in the opener, including All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The game is a homecoming for Falcons rookie receiver Drake London, who grew up in Ventura County and went to USC.

By The Associated Press

