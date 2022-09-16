Resilient Sun to face fifth playoff elimination game
By PAT EATON-ROBB
AP Sports Writer
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Four times Connecticut has faced elimination during this year’s WNBA playoffs and four times the Sun have responded with a convincing win to stay alive. The most convincing came Thursday night, when Connecticut bounced back from two losses in Las Vegas to rout the Aces 105-76 at home in Game 3 of the Finals, putting six players in double figures and outscoring Vegas 64-26 in the paint. The margin of victory was the largest in a WNBA Finals elimination game. The Sun team will have to win two more elimination games, including Sunday at home, to take home the organization’s first WNBA title. Aces coach Becky Hammon says her team is ready to respond and prevent that.