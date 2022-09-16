Rodemaker rallies Florida State to 35-31 win at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Quarterback Tate Rodemaker came off the bench to lead Florida State to a come-from-behind 35-31 victory over Louisville. The sophomore came in after Jordan Travis suffered a lower left leg injury with a little more than four minutes left in the second quarter and Florida State down 21-14. Rodemaker lead the Seminoles to three. 75-yard second-half scoring drives. The last came with 7:54 left with a sensational 2-yard catch in the end zone by Johnny Wilson that put the Seminoles (3-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) up for good. Malik Cunningham accounted for three touchdowns for Louisville (1-2, 0-2).

