Serie B champion Lecce beats Salernitana 2-1 for first win

ROME (AP) — Serie B champion Lecce won at Salernitana 2-1 for its first win since returning to the top division. Gabriel Strefezza scored the winner from beyond the area following a counterattack in the 83rd minute of the all-southern matchup. Salernitana equalized when Lecce midfielder Joan Gonzàlez redirected a corner into his own net. Gambia forward Assan Ceesay put Lecce ahead on a counterattack that he finished off by dribbling around the goalkeeper and slotting into an empty net from a sharp angle. Salernitana remained 10th while Lecce moved up to 14th.

