Sharks, Kane reach settlement on termination grievance

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Evander Kane and the San Jose Sharks have reached a settlement on the grievance he filed over the termination of his contract last season. The Sharks announced the agreement that they said will not adversely affect them financially or competitively. San Jose terminated Kane’s contract in January for violating virus protocol while in the minors. Kane and the NHL Players’ Association then filed a grievance contending the Sharks didn’t have sufficient grounds to make that move. The contract termination cost Kane just under $23 million from the $49 million, seven-year contract he signed in May 2018.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.