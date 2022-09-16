Slafkovsky disappointed he can’t deliver win in Habs’ debut

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Juraj Slafkovsky set high standards for himself in the lead up to being selected by the Montreal Canadiens with the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft two months ago. That’s why his competitive debut with the Canadiens left him disappointed following a loss to Buffalo in the Sabres six-team prospects tournament. The 18-year-old from Slovakia finished with an assist, and assessed his outing by saying he at times tried too hard and has room for improvement. Miscues aside, Slafkovsky showed signs of brilliance by putting on display his rare combination of size, speed and deft play-making ability.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.