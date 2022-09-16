Riding bike, Luis Enrique delivers squad for Nations League

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain coach Luis Enrique has provided some surprises in his second-to-last squad before the World Cup. His list of 25 players for upcoming Nations League games includes newcomers Nico Williams and Borja Iglesias. Williams is Athletic Bilbao’s 20-year-old winger. Iglesias is a 29-year-old striker for Real Betis. The most noticeable absence is Barcelona forward Ansu Fati. Spain hosts Switzerland in Zaragoza on Sept. 24 and plays Portugal in Braga three days later in the Nations League. Luis Enrique announced his squad while cycling near Madrid. The video showed the names of the selected players imposed on the hilly and winding road.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.