Stroman wins at Wrigley, Cubs top Rockies 2-1 for 4th in row

CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman won at Wrigley Field for the first time since signing with the Cubs, pitching no-hit ball into the sixth inning during a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Stroman, who signed a $71 million, four-year contract, had been 0-5 with a 7.11 ERA in nine previous starts at Wrigley Field this season. Zach McKinstry homered and tripled as the Cubs extended a winning streak to four for the first time since mid-August. Colorado has lost three of four and dropped to a major league worst 22-48 on the road.

