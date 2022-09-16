Tigers beat White Sox 3-2 on Reyes’ deep sac fly in 10th

DETROIT (AP) — Victor Reyes hit a deep flyball to center field in the 10th inning, scoring automatic runner Ryan Kreidler from third base and giving the Detroit Tigers a 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox. Tigers reliever Alex Lange struck out the side in the 10th, and Willi Castro started the bottom half with a bunt against Liam Hendriks. He was safe when Hendriks bounced his throw to first. Reyes then hit his game-ending sacrifice fly with one out. Adam Engel made a running catch but had no chance to throw out Kreidler. Matt Manning allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings for the Tigers before the White Sox tied it in the eighth inning.

