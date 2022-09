BRUSSELS (AP) — Roberto Martinez is not turning his back on Jason Denayer. The Belgium coach called up the center back on Friday for upcoming Nations League matches against Wales and the Netherlands despite his lack of playing time. Denayer has been without a club since he left Lyon this summer. Martinez said Denayer won’t play in either of the games. Martinez also called up uncapped defender Zeno Debast in his 30-man squad.

