Dutch beat Americans to finish top of Davis Cup Finals group

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor have won their respective singles against Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul for the Netherlands to finish top of their Davis Cup Finals group. Van de Zandschulp settled the tie when he defeated Fritz 6-4, 7-6 (3) after Griekspoor opened with a 7-5, 7-6 (3) victory over Paul. They gave the Dutch an unassailable 2-0 lead. The United States and Netherlands were already assured of reaching the quarterfinals with two wins each in Group D. The Dutch next face the runner-up in Group C, Australia or Germany. The U.S. will play the Group A winner, most likely Italy. The Italians play on Sunday in Bologna against Sweden.

