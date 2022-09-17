EKU welcomes coach back with 40-17 win over Buccaneers

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Parker McKinney threw for four touchdowns to tie the Eastern Kentucky career record and the Colonels welcomed back Walt Wells with a 40-17 victory over Charleston Southern three weeks after the coach was hospitalized after a “cardiac episode” in his campus office. Wells returned to coach the Colonels on the sideline after landing in intensive care on Aug. 28 and spending several days in the hospital. He did travel to Ohio last weekend as a sideline observer and watched EKU go seven overtimes to beat Bowling Green 59-57. McKinney tied TJ Pryor (2009-12) as EKU’s career TD passing leader at 51 with his 5-yarder to Jyran Mitchell late in the game.

