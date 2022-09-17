Fitzpatrick leads by one after windy day at Italian Open

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Even the wind couldn’t thwart U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick at the Italian Open. Fitzpatrick will head into the final round in the lead and aiming to go one better than three years ago after coping with challenging conditions to post an impressive 2-under 69. He’s edged clear of Rory McIlroy and Aaron Rai by one stroke. Fitzpatrick finished second in 2019. Three birdies in the back nine saw him move to 10-under 203.

