Galaxy’s Brugman scores 2 goals in 4-1 win over Rapids

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy, led by two goals from Gaston Brugman, beat the Colorado Rapids 4-1. Following the victory, the Galaxy are now 12-12-7, while the Rapids dropped to 10-13-9.

