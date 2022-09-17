Gilliam breaks UC Davis rushing record in win over San Diego

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Miles Hastings threw three touchdown passes, Trent Tompkins ran for two TDs and Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. broke UC Davis’ all-time rushing record as the Aggies beat San Diego 43-13 to snap a five-game losing streak that dated to last season. Gilliam went into the game needing just seven yards rushing to break the program’s career mark of 3,589 set 24 years ago by G.P. Muhammad. Gilliam finished with 106 yards on 14 carries and has 3,689 career yards rushing. Vance Jefferson had nine receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown for San Diego (1-2). Chris Childers had 16 carries for 90 yards.

