Green, Giorgi help Columbia beat Marist 38-3

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Green threw two first-quarter touchdown passes, Joey Giorgi ran 103 yards and a TD on 16 carries and Columbia beat Marist 38-3. Green was 15-of-21 passing for 144 yards and Giorgi capped a seven-play, 70-yard drive with a 3-yard scoring run to make it 28-0 with 3:55 left in the second quarter. Marist failed to convert on fourth-and-3 from the 31 about 3 minutes later, Giorgi ripped off a 16-yard run across midfield and Green ran up the middle for 7 yards to the 35 before Alex Felkins kicked a career-long — and Tenney Stadium record — 53-yard field goal as time expired.

