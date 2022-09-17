Morehead St. wins home opener over NAIA Kentucky Christian

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Grady Cramer threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns and Morehead State beat NAIA-level Kentucky Christian 49-14 on Saturday in the Eagles’ home opener. James Louis ran for 125 yards and scored two touchdowns on his eight carries. He scored both in the first quarter, the first from 13 yards out with 8:11 in the quarter and then from 65 yards on the Eagles’ following drive for a 21-0 lead. Vincent Taylor had 123 receiving on four receptions for the Knights, one of which was a 66-yard scoring pass from Maxwell Ward to reduce the deficit to 21-7.

