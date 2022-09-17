Skip to Content
Ounas volleys in Lille’s winner; Montpellier scores late on

By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Adam Ounas volleyed in the winner as Lille beat Toulouse 2-1 to move up to sixth place in the French league. The former Napoli midfielder’s first goal for Lille came in the 53rd minute from Benjamin Andre’s clever lofted pass. Five minutes earlier an error from Lille’s 16-year-old central defender Leny Yoro led to Toulouse’s equalizer from forward Fares Chaibi. In the other game Montpellier midfielder Teji Savanier scored an injury-time penalty in a 2-1 home win against Strasbourg.

