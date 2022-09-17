Rhys Plumlee helps UCF to 40-14 win over Florida Atlantic

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — John Rhys Plumlee passed for 339 yards and a touchdown and ran for 121 yards and two more scores to help UCF beat Florida Atlantic 40-14. Plumlee completed 25 of 36 passes and scored on runs of 7 and 5 yards, the latter of which gave UCF (2-1) its first lead at 16-14 midway through the second quarter. His 20-yard TD pass to Javon Baker capped the scoring with 7 minutes to play. Zuberi Mobley, who finished with 10 carries for 83 yards, gave FAU (2-2) a 7-0 lead when he scored on a 15-yard run just 2 minutes into the game and N’Kosi Perry threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to LaJohntay Wester that made it 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

