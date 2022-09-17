Smith overtakes Johnson for 2-shot lead in LIV Golf

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Dustin Johnson finally shot a round over par in the LIV Golf series. And that was enough for Cameron Smith to move past him and into the lead at Rich Harvest Farms. Smith had a pair of 7-foot birdie putts on the last two holes for a 68 at the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago. The British Open champion leads Johnson by two shots. Former U.S. Amateur champion Peter Uihlein had the best round of the day. His 66 moved him to within three shots of the lead going into Sunday. Bryson DeChambeau was five behind.

