Tapia drives in 3, Berríos gets win as Jays beat Orioles 6-3

TORONTO (AP) — Raimel Tapia hit a three-run double, José Berríos pitched six innings to remain unbeaten against Baltimore, and the Toronto Blue Jays strengthened their position atop the AL wild card standings by beating the Orioles 6-3. George Springer had two hits and two RBIs and Matt Chapman drove in a run and scored a run as Toronto improved to 13-4 in September, winning for the sixth time in seven meetings with Baltimore (75-69). The Blue Jays lead the wild card race ahead of Seattle and Tampa Bay. Baltimore is seven games behind Toronto.

