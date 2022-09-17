Thomas hits 1 of 4 homers in Nationals’ 5-3 win over Marlins
By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Sports Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lane Thomas got things started with a leadoff homer for the Washington Nationals and they ended up hitting four solo shots in a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins. The Nationals have the worst record in the majors and entered Saturday’s game with just 122 homers in 2022. Thomas hit his 16th of the season off Marlins starter Trevor Rogers, who left in the second inning with back muscle discomfort. Luke Voit and Victor Robles took Jeff Brigham deep, and Alex Call homered off Cole Susler. Washington scored one run in each of the first five innings en route to a 5-3 lead. Hunter Harvey earned the win. Kyle Finnegan collected his 10th save. Brigham took the loss.