Thompson 2-run HR backs Urías’ 17th win, Dodgers beat Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trayce Thompson hit a two-run homer to back Julio Urías’ 17th win, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 7-2. Justin Turner hit a pair of RBI singles a day after reaching a career-best 35 doubles for the season. The Dodgers notched their 10th 100-win season in franchise history and fourth in six years. They reached 100 wins in 144 games, the fewest since the 2001 Seattle Mariners did it in 140. Urías struck out eight with one walk over six innings and improved to 4-1 against San Francisco this season. He allowed two runs on five hits a day after the Dodgers shut down the Giants 5-0 on Friday night.

