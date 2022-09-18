28-3 reversal? Falcons nearly pull off comeback vs. Rams
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Atlanta has only two players on its roster who played in the 2017 Super Bowl, when it squandered a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots and lost in overtime. On Sunday, this young, new group of Falcons nearly made 28-3 mean something entirely different. Trailing by that score midway through the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams, the Falcons began their comeback and were driving for a go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, only to have their hopes dashed when Marcus Mariota’s pass for Bryan Edwards was picked off by Jalen Ramsey in the end zone to preserve the Rams’ 31-27 victory.