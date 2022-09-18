Aces poised to capture multiple WNBA tiles with Wilson, Gray

The Las Vegas Aces are poised to win multiple championships over the next few years with core players like A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray signed to deals that will keep them in Nevada. Wilson has already won two MVPs and is just 26 years old. She also won defensive player of the year honors for the first time and helped the Aces win their first WNBA crown on Sunday. She’ll be key in helping the Aces defend their title next year. Winning back-to-back titles hasn’t been easy feat recently as no team has won consecutive WNBA championships since the Los Angeles Sparks did it in 2001 and 2002.

