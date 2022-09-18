Alcaraz sends Spain into last 8 of Davis Cup Finals

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz has beaten Kwon Soon-woo in straight sets in the Davis Cup Finals to secure Spain victory over Korea and a spot in the quarterfinals as Group B winner. Alcaraz won 6-4, 7-6 (1) in front of a passionate home crowd in Valencia for his first victory since beating Casper Ruud in the U.S. Open final last Sunday. Roberto Bautista Agut earlier beat Hong Seong-chan 6-1, 6-3. The result sends Spain through to the final eight in November.

