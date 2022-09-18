Bethancourt, Siri homer as Rays beat Rangers 5-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Christian Bethancourt and Jose Siri hit back-to-back homers over a three-pitch stretch in the second inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 5-3. Bethancourt had three hits, and Siri went 2 for 3 with a walk. Jonathan Aranda, Manuel Margot and Taylor Walls each drove in a run. Tampa Bay secured its fifth straight winning season. It is right in the mix for one of the AL’s three wild cards. Josh Jung and Corey Seager homered for the Rangers, who have lost 16 of 21.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.