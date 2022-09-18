Celtic defender Carter-Vickers injured ahead of US games

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers could miss the United States’ two upcoming friendly matches with an injury. The Scottish club’s manager Ange Postecoglou says Carter-Vickers “pulled up sore” earlier this week. Carter-Vickers was left out of Celtic’s team for its Scottish Premiership game on Sunday, a 2-0 loss to St. Mirren that ended a 38-game unbeaten run in the league. Postecoglou says “I think he’s out of the U.S. camp so we are hoping post-international break he won’t be too far away.”

