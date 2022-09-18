Embattled Rhule says skidding Panthers are close to winning

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule was on the hot seat entering this season, and things may be getting hotter. The Panthers dropped their ninth straight game on Sunday, losing 19-16 to the New York Giants. It was the second tough loss this season. Carolina was beaten 26-24 by Cleveland last weekend on a game-winning 58-yard field field in the final seconds. New York won this one when Graham Gano kicked a 56-yarder with 3:34 to play. Rhule has a 10-25 record as head coach and he insists his team is close to winning. If it doesn’t happen soon, he could lose his job.

